Ariz. Couple Denied Adopted Children Food, Water, Bathroom: Officials - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch the Winter Olympics
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Ariz. Couple Denied Adopted Children Food, Water, Bathroom: Officials

Police were led to the couple's home after one of the children escaped through a bedroom window

Published at 8:38 AM PST on Feb 21, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		95721
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Pima County Sheriff's Office
    Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64

    Four children in Arizona were denied access to food and water and from using the bathroom while being locked inside a room by their adoptive parents, authorities said, NBC News reported. 

    Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, were booked on charges of child abuse Tuesday after the children were found living in the horrifying conditions, according to a Pima CountySheriff's Office press release.

    Police were led to the Gutierrez's home after one of the children escaped through a bedroom window and asked to use a phone at a nearby Family Dollar on Saturday.

    The children, whose ages range from 6 to 12, were regularly denied access to food, water, lights, or bathroom facilities for up to 12 hours at a time, according to the release. The kids were removed from the home.

    Top News Photos: Fla. High Schoolers Rally for Gun Control

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Gerald Herbert/AP
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices