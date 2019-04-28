7 People Shot, 1 Fatally in Baltimore: Police - NBC Southern California
7 People Shot, 1 Fatally in Baltimore: Police

By Christian Paz

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Seven people have been shot, including one fatally, in a west Baltimore neighborhood, city police said.

    Baltimore City Police has confirmed that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore.

    Police said they received a call after 5 p.m. reporting multiple injuries in a shooting at a cookout and confirmed that one person has died.

    That victim collapsed in front of the Perkins Square Baptist Church after the shooting.

    Commissioner Michael Harrison said a man "began firing indiscriminately into the crowd, striking a number of people."

    Harrison said investigators believe there may have been a second shooter who may have fired shots back at the suspect.

    The initial gunman fled the scene.

    Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates on this developing story.

