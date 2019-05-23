Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced on Wednesday by a federal judge after his guilty plea to two conspiracy charges last September. He now faces a total sentence of 7.5 years in prison from cases in Virginia and Washington, D.C., that stem from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging the former CEO of a bank with approving loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for an administration position.

The relationship between Manafort and Stephen Calk was a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as far back as early 2018, sources told NBC News at the time.

"As alleged, Stephen M. Calk abused the power entrusted to him as the top official of a federally insured bank by approving millions of dollars in high-risk loans in an effort to secure a personal benefit, namely an appointment as Secretary of the Army or another similarly high-level position in the incoming presidential administration," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

Calk, then the president of the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, was named to Trump's council of economic advisers during Trump's campaign in 2016, NBC reported.

According to the indictment, from July 2016 to January 2017, Calk approved $16 million in loans to Manafort in return for "obtaining a senior position with an incoming presidential administration."

After Trump won, the indictment says, Calk sent a list of jobs that he might like, including Secretary of the Army.

He did not get the position, the indictment alleges, and the bank suffered millions in losses when Manafort defaulted.

Calk faces one count of financial institution bribery, which carries a maximum 30-year sentence. He surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan Thursday morning.