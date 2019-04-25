A multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical company has expanded its national recall of a prescription drug used to treat high blood pressure.

Another company has expanded its recall of a prescription drug used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure, marking the latest in a series of nearly two dozen recalls sweeping the country since last summer.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging said Wednesday it was expanding its previous recall of three lots of Losartan Tablets USP 50mg to include a fourth following last week's nationwide pull by multibillion-dollar Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

All of the recalls have stemmed from the discovery of a trace amount of a possible carcinogen -- N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) -- in an active ingredient.

NMBA, a potential cancer-causing impurity, was found at levels above the acceptable daily intake recommendations of the FDA, Torrent said last week. No adverse health effects related to the recall have been reported, the company said. Legacy said Wednesday it had not received any such reports either.

Losartan Potassium USP is a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure and is packaged in 30ct bottles. The identifying NDC number associated with Legacy’s product is: Losartan Potassium, USP, 50mg NDC 68645-494-54. See details on all recalled lots here.

Consumers taking the affected medication should speak with their doctors to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug, or if they have experienced any adverse effects that may be related to the drug.

Other manufacturers have recalled losartan in recent months, but some have involved different potential contaminants. Be sure to contact your health care provider or pharmacy if you have any questions about losartan overall.

Anyone with questions about the latest recall may call Torrent Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-912-9561 24 hours a day, seven days a week.