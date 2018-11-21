An artist's sketch of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hangs on the wall outside the Moakley courthouse for videographers to record during the Marathon bombing trial.

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wanted to plead guilty and help the prosecution in exchange for life imprisonment, court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal.

But prosecutors did not make a deal, and Tsarnaev was convicted at trial and sentenced to death for the 2013 bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds.

According to a document released Wednesday, Tsarnaev "offered to provide certain kinds of cooperation and assistance, in the course of plea negotiations."

But the filing then says, "The government has consistently rejected Tsarnaev's conditional offers" NBC News reports.