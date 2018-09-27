Boy Scouts Recalls Neckerchief Slides Due to High Levels of Lead

The Boy Scouts of America announced a recall Wednesday due to a health concern related to scouts' uniforms. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018)

The Boy Scouts of America is recalling 110,000 neckerchief slides over concerns they contain unsafe levels of lead.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the colored enamel portion of the brass neckerchief slides have lead amounts that exceed federal standards.

The recalled styles are red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos. They contain the P.O. numbers of 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 on the white label attached to the back of the slide.

The brass slides were sold at Boy Scouts of America retail stores, distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from February 2018 to August 2018 for about $6.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled slides, take them away from their children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement.

Lead can be poisonous when ingested by young children. Symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, developmental delays, learning difficulties and seizures.

The CPSC noted that no incidents have been reported.