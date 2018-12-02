Bush's Service Dog to Assist Wounded Soldiers

The American people aren't the only ones mourning the loss of former President George H.W. Bush.

Sunday night, the Bush family's spokesman, Jim McGrath, tweeted a photo of Bush's service dog, Sully, laying in front of the 41st president's casket with the caption "Mission complete."

Sully was assigned to Bush in June -- specifically matched with the president to provide support in his daily activities, according to America's VetDogs, an organization that helps match service dogs with veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever was even with Bush when he voted in the November midterm election.

George H.W. Bush votes in the 2018 midterm elections with his service dog, Sully, by his side.

Photo credit: Jim McGrath

Now, Sully will go back to America's VetDogs on Long Island, where he will stay through the holidays, before he is assigned to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sully will work with other dogs to help with physical and occupational therapy for wounded soldiers and active duty personnel at the hospital.

The president and CEO of America's VetDogs, John Miller, issued a statement on the death of President George H.W. Bush.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time. It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president’s side for the past several months. As a true patriot and a visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people."