Fifteen people were injured after two people detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a Canada restaurant late Thursday night, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene immediately.

Police received a call at 10:30 p.m. and responded to reports of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel Restaurant in Mssissauga, Ontario, Toronto Police Service Constable Iryna Yashnyk said. Twelve people have minor injuries. Three people with serious "blast type" injuries were taken to a Toronto trauma center, according to Peel Regional Police.

The call came in 30 minutes after the restaurant closed, according to NBC News, but police said that patrons are among those injured.

Yashnyk said there are no details available yet on how many people were in the restaurant when the incident took place, or what part of the restaurant the blast happened. She also said there is no information as to whether the owner of the restaurant was also inside. It is unclear whether any of the injured are employees.

Police expect the plaza where the restaurant is located to be sealed off for the rest of the night, and are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects who set off the IED.

The two suspects are males, according to a tweet from police. Both had zipped up hoodies pulled over their heads and their faces covered.