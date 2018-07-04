Canada Probes US Border Patrol's Maritime Patrols - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Canada Probes US Border Patrol's Maritime Patrols

There have been at least two such stops, and as many as 10 in recent weeks, according to the Canadian state media outlet, CBC News

Published at 11:27 PM PDT on Jul 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Canada Probes US Border Patrol's Maritime Patrols
    Fred J. Field/AP, File
    In this Sept. 8, 2003, file photo, the Canadian flag flutters in the breeze by the lighthouse at Machias Seal Island. This area is part of "The Gray Zone" in the waters between the two countries. U.S. Border Patrol agents have reportedly been checking boats in the area for undocumented immigrants.

    The Canadian govenrment is investigating reports that U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped Canadian fishing boats while searching for undocumented immigrants in disputed waters off the coast of Maine that Canada has considered its own, NBC News reported.

    Laurence Cook, a member of the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association, said in a Facebook post that, in a June 24 boat check off the Machias Seal Island "grey zone" in late June, Border Patrol agents claimed "to be looking for illegal immigrants ..." The fishermen's association confirmed on Facebook that "a few Grand Manan Fisherman were approached" by Border Patrol agents in June.

    There have been at least two such stops, and as many as 10 in recent weeks, according to the Canadian state media outlet, CBC News. A spokeswoman for Canada's diplomatic and consular agency said it is looking into the matter. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman confirmed the encounters and said they are routine. 

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices