Driver Rescued as Car Dangles From Parking Garage in Miami Springs

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Car Hanging From Parking Garage

    A driver was rescued as her vehicle dangled out of the second story of a parking garage Thursday in Miami Springs.

    The incident happened at 4:25 p.m. near South Royal Poinciana Boulevard and Oakwood Drive.

    People in a nearby building were frantic when they saw the car barely inside the garage.

    Firefighters worked to make sure the vehicle wouldn't fall before they rescued the driver, who was stuck inside. It took them 45 minutes to help the women out of the car.

    The driver, although shaken up, was uninjured.

    Firefighters were also able to remove the car from the structure.

    There's no word on a cause of the incident.

