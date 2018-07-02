Caught on Video: Shootout, Speeding Cars in Dallas Neighborhood

A home security camera captured a gun battle between people in two vehicles reportedly in the 5100 block of Parkland Avenue in Oak Lawn early Sunday morning. (Published Monday, July 2, 2018)

A home surveillance camera captured a wild shootout early Sunday morning between two groups of men in cars that were speeding and firing through a Dallas neighborhood.

Sleeping residents of Parkland Avenue were awakened around 5:20 a.m. by what they initially thought were fireworks.





But when Sharmin Ashtaputre and her husband went to check their surveillance video feed to see what was causing all the racket, they quickly realized it was something much more serious.

In a phone conversation with NBC 5, she said they watched as two cars came whipping around the corner, guns blazing, firing round after round.

They immediately called 911.

While they waited for officers to respond, one of the cars came to a stop in front of her neighbor's house, and two men got out.

They disappear from view in the surveillance video for several minutes, but re-emerge when an SUV stops to pick them up.

The other vehicle continued driving.





Ashtaputre said it wasn't until officers pointed out the bullet holes in her second floor windows that she and her husband realized their house had been hit.

Even scarier -- on the other side of those windows, their toddler was sleeping. Much to their relief, the bullets missed her and she was not hurt.



A neighbor who lives three houses down found bullet holes in two of his vehicles.

Dallas Police said detectives were following leads, but that no arrests have been made.

They're urging anyone with information to contact them.

