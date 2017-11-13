Connecticut Mom of Three Faces Deportation to Albania

A family that runs a popular restaurant in Cheshire, Connecticut, will learn today if Denada Rondos will be deported back to Albania, a country she hasn't been to in 15 years.

A family that runs a popular restaurant in Cheshire, Connecticut, will learn Monday if Denada Rondos will be deported back to Albania, a country she hasn't been to in 15 years.



Denada escaped Albania at age 16, fearing for her life, she said. The mother of three American-born children, who is married to a U.S. citizen, said she came to the country to escape religious persecution and has applied for asylum.

Her attorney, Erin O'Neil-Baker, said Rondos arrived in the United States in 2002 following severe discrimination and harassment in Albania that was directed at her family for their political opinions.

Baker said she filed a new asylum claim based in part on increased discrimination and violence in Southern Albania against the Greek minority ethnic group.

Denada said she met her husband, Viron, in New York and they moved to Connecticut. They started several businesses, including Viron Rondos Osteria, an Italian restaurant that employs more than 50 people, which they have been looking to expand. Denada Rondos assists with the accounting and bookkeeping.

"He bought a business that had gone dark. The restaurant was closed. There was nothing going on up here in terms of restaurant business, and he turned this place around," said Cheshire Mayor and Town Council Chairman Robert Oris. "If his wife isn't here to support him, I'm sure that this business is going to be put into jeopardy."

Denada's attorney said she has a removal order against her that was issued by the Immigration Court in New York in 2007. The attorney said Denada had received stays of removal but that her last stay was denied in September.

Denada was given an ankle monitor to keep an eye on her movements.

"We don't have criminal records," Viron said. "I am an American citizen. I pay my taxes. I have no criminal record. My wife doesn't. I don't know why this is happening."

Viron and Denada's three children were all born in the U.S. Niko is 7 years old. Katerina is 5 years old. Alxandra is 1 year old.

The family has packed bags to go with Denada, at least temporarily, should she be deported.

O'Neil-Baker said they want to reopen Denada's old removal order from 2007 and that they've also filed an emergency stay of removal with the board, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She said they've filed a waiver to excuse her removal order so that she can get permanent residency based on her marriage to a U.S. citizen.

"In an exercise of discretion, ICE has allowed Mrs. Rondos to remain free from custody with periodic reporting requirements. The agency will continue to closely monitor her case to ensure her departure in compliance with her final order of removal," a statement from ICE says.

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., met with Rondos Friday afternoon and attended a vigil Sunday.

She said she wrote a letter to immigration authorities in support of Rondos, urging them to grant “every consideration possible to remain in the United States and continue her pathway to citizenship.”