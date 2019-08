A 3-year-old girl fell from a window Monday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police and fire crews responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a building on Thornton Street. A child was in need of medical attention after falling from a window on the third story.

The girl was airlifted to a Boston area hospital, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart