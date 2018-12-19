The Children's Place Recalls Infant Snowsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The three patterns of snowsuits being recalled. (L-R) Style number 2111187 in White Sophy floral and Jazzberry ladybug. Style number 2111188 in Rosebud heart.

The Children’s Place is recalling thousands snowsuits over metal snaps that could detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The children’s apparel chain on Tuesday issued a recall for around 14,900 girls’ infant snowsuits that come with matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front that is covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.

The New Jersey-based retailer received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit, but hadn’t received any reports of injuries as of Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall includes two styles of girls' infant snowsuits sold in sizes 0 to 18 months. The style number 2111187 was sold in White Sophy floral and Jazzberry ladybug patterns. The style number 2111188 came in Rosebud heart. The style number can be found on the label sewn in to the side of the seam.

The recalled snowsuits were sold in stores and online between August 2018 and November 2018 for about $50.

Anyone who has purchased one of the snowsuits should stop using them and return them to the chain for a full refund, the commission said. For more information, contact The Children’s Place at 1-877-752-2387.