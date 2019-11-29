Helicopter Pilot Surprises Girlfriend With Aerial Proposal

News4's Chopper4 photographer went in the air for a special assignment: proposing to his girlfriend.

Brad Freitas wanted to do something different when asking his girlfriend of six years, Kara, to marry him. But it required a lot of advance planning.

He said he called up friends and family from all over the country — including Utah and Pennsylvania — to hold a huge sign from the ground. It read, "Kara, will you marry Brad?"

Freitas was confident she was going to accept, but still had butterflies about keeping the proposal in stealth mode.

But Kara was completely blindsided when she saw friends and family gathered for their special moment.

"Are you serious? I'm gonna cry," she said with a huge smile.