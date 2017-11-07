Church Gunman Escaped Behavioral Center in 2012: Documents

Here is what we know about Devin Kelley, the gunman responsible for the deadliest shooting in Texas history.

What We Know About the Texas Church Shooter

The suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church had escaped from a mental health center in New Mexico in 2012 while he was still in the Air Force, according to documents from El Paso police.

Officers say that on June 7, 2012, they picked up Devin Kelley, then 21, at a bus terminal after receiving calls concerning a missing person report.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run from" Peak Behavioral Health Services by purchasing a bus ticket, police documents show.

Peak Behavioral Health Services is in New Mexico and only about 20 minutes from downtown El Paso.

Kelley was then released to the Sunland Park Police Department just across the state line.

The report also states that there was an entry submitted to the FBI's National Crime Information Center database about the incident.

Kelley was in the Air Force at the time, serving from Jan. 5, 2010, until his discharge for bad conduct in 2014. He was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his wife and stepson. Kelley was sentenced to a year of confinement at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California.