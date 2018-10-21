Thirty people are injured after a floor collapsed early Sunday inside an apartment clubhouse in Clemson, South Carolina, police said.

A private party was being held at the clubhouse of The Woodlands Apartments when the first story floor gave way, Clemson City Police said. Authorities were called about 12:30 a.m. to the scene on Old Greenville Highway.

The floor collapsed and crashed to the next level of the structure. No one became trapped, police said, but 30 people were injured and taken to three local hospitals.

Video posted to social media shows the aftermath of the collapse and a gaping hole in the floor. Shouts and screams could be heard in the video.

Police said there is no knowledge of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.