Recalled water bottles in solid colors. Additional colors, sizes and styles are also included in the recall.

Contigo has recalled its Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles because the water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The recall affects about 5.7 million units of the water bottles, which come in multiple sizes and bottle colors and were sold both online and in stores in the United States, with another 157,000 sold in Canada and about 28,000 in Mexico, a notice Tuesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The company has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 incidents where spouts were found in children's mouths. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but Contigo said consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact the company for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid."

The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Costco, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

The affected water bottles come in three sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce) and four bottle styles (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The affected bottles' silicone spouts will all be clear with a black base and cover, the CPSC said.

Consumers who think they may have purchased one of the recalled water bottles "should carefully review" the company's step-by-step guide to determine if their lid models are affected.

Consumers can contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. There is also more information available on Contigo's website at recall.gocontigo.com.