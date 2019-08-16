Contractor Sought in Beating of Elderly Maryland Homeowner

A 79-year-old man said a contractor working on his home attacked him and tried to choke him to death. News4's Shomari Stone reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

Police suspect a man working on renovations to a Maryland home beat up the elderly homeowner earlier this week.

Police have a warrant for 43-year-old Raul Martinez-Rodriguez on charges of robbery, first-degree assault and auto theft.

Martinez-Rodriguez had an agreement with 79-year-old Satpal Singh to live in Singh's home in the 13800 block of Arctic Avenue in Rockville in exchange for completing the renovations, detectives said.

A witness heard Martinez-Rodriguez and Singh arguing about the agreement Monday, detectives said.

Detectives believe Martinez-Rodriguez assaulted Singh because of the argument, then took Singh's car, cellphone and wallet.

Singh's son, Mandeep Narula, found his father unconscious in the basement about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Singh was taken to a hospital.

"I see him laying in a pool of blood and I got scared," Narula said.

Singh's car and cellphone were found Monday evening on northbound Route 15 before Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick County.

Martinez-Rodriguez is a Hispanic man standing 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to go to Montgomery Village and might have ties to Frederick.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000.