Video Shows Couple Using Power Washer on Dogs

A Michigan couple used a power washer and soap used for cars to clean off two dogs

By WDIV

Published 49 minutes ago

    Cruelty On Camera: Dogs Pressure-Washed

    An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Warren, Michigan after two people were caught on video using a car wash's pressure washer to clean off two dogs. WDIV's Larry Spruill reports.

    An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Michigan after two people were caught on video using a power washer at a car wash to clean off two dogs.

    "We were horrified," Nicole Ross, co-owner of Wash Stop Auto Wash in Warren, Michigan, told NBC affiliate WDIV. "We saw how the dogs were standing. I mean, it was terrible. You can tell they were afraid and probably hurt."

    Ross said the whole incident was caught on camera. It shows a man and woman washing two dogs with soap used to wash cars, and then they use a hose to power wash them.

    "The water can be up to 110 degrees, and the force is 1200 PSI," said Ross. 

