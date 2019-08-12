A staffer for a D.C. Council member was arrested for firing a gun outside a marijuana pop-up party, police say. News4's Jackie Bensen reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A staffer for a D.C. Council member is accused of firing a gun outside a pop-up "cannabis party" in early August, police and court documents say.

DaVon Lorenzo Fuller, 24, was arrested Saturday, D.C. police said.

Fuller was one of two suspects who fired guns "indiscriminately" in the 2200 block of 25th Place NE on Saturday, Aug. 3, court documents said.

No one was hurt, police said.

Fuller was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm and destruction of property.

“Our office was informed yesterday about the arrest of our colleague DaVon Fuller, and he has been placed on administrative leave," Ward 1 Council Member Brianne Nadeau's office said in a statement.

The D.C. Council website had listed Fuller as the constituent services coordinator for Nadeau. The page was taken down over the weekend after Fuller's arrest.

"We are shocked and saddened by the situation, as it does not reflect the colleague we have come to know. It is especially difficult given Councilmember Nadeau’s outspoken support for stronger gun violence prevention laws and investment in gun violence prevention programs," Nadeau's office said.

"We know that easy access to guns can turn petty arguments into potentially deadly confrontations, which is why Councilmember Nadeau wrote and passed the District’s new red flag law to temporarily remove guns from people who are an immediate threat, and why she co-introduced the NEAR Act, the District’s public health approach to public safety.”

Court documents say Fuller was granted a permit to carry a concealed firearm on July 30.

Fuller's lawyer told News4 by phone that his client acted in self defense in the face of a robbery.

Fuller is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

D.C. police are still searching for the second suspect in the shooting and released this surveillance photo: