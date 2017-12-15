'Here We Go Again': Passenger Captures Viral Tarmac Dancer 'Back at It'

The airport worker who captured millions of hearts across the nation when he was captured on now viral video dancing, animatedly, as he directed a plane several months ago is at it again.

Kyran Ashford made headlines back in October when a Southwest Airlines traveler departing Greater Rochester International Airport en route to his home in Nashville recorded the five-year airport employee's moves from his window seat.

"This guy rocks! #TarmacDancer #EmployeeOfTheMonth #TGIF #Southwest," Terry McBride posted on Facebook along with the video, which has since been viewed nearly 13 million times.

At the time, Ashford told ABC News his goal was to give at least one traveler "30 seconds of positive vibes."

He certainly did that for more than a few -- and he's continuing to do so. McBride captured Ashford on video once again last week, on Dec. 8, rotating his hips and swinging his orange equipment, skipping adeptly on the tarmac as he directed the plane down the runway.

''Here we go again. Leaving New York this morning on my way back to Nashville and the Tarmac Dancer is back at it," McBride wrote on Facebook.