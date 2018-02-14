A Florida high school student captured the sounds of gunfire erupting nearby while hiding in a classroom. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Students in Broward County, Florida, locked inside their high school during an active shooting situation took to social media Wednesday to document the frightening situation. As students posted to Twitter and Snapchat during the lockdown, authorities tended to multiple victims. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel later reported over a dozen people died.

A tweet posted by a user named Heather read: "I JUST WANT TO KNOW IF EVERYONE IS SAFE CAUSE IM SHAKING THERE WAS LIKE PEOPLE IVE SEEN BEFORE JUST DEAD IN THE HALLS I CANT CALM DOWN AT ALL THIS WAS THE MOST TERRYFYING THIS IVE EVER SEEN"

Another student, self described as a freshman, live-tweeted from the scene.

Under the Twitter handle @TheCaptainAidan, the freshman tweeted photos of classmates crouched under tables in a classroom. One student could be seen checking a mobile phone.

The tweet was captioned: "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m ----ing scared right now."

Students also posted to Snapchat to share updates. In one snap, blood can be seen on the classroom floor.

Israel described the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as "catastrophic."

The shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was taken into custody less than a mile from the scene. The 19-year-old former Douglas student was expelled for disciplinary reasons, according to Israel.

Heather tweeted again to share she was safe.

"THE SWAT EVACUATED US AND LIKE 3 PEOPLE I KNOW WERE SHOT IN OUR BUILDING AND THERE WAS BLOOD EVERYWHERE I CANT BREATH RIGHT NOW BUT IM SAFE"

'My School Is Being Shot Up': Photos From Fla. HS Shooting