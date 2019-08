An ambulance is seen in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

At least 23 people are dead in the Mexican state of Veracruz after a fire at a bar, the attorney general’s office said early Wednesday.

The fire happened Tuesday night in Coatzacoalcos, in the southern part of the state, on Tuesday night, and the state attorney general’s office condemned "what may constitute a malicious attack," NBC News reported.