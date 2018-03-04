Powerful Storm Kills 9, Leaves Swaths of East Coast Powerless - NBC Southern California
Powerful Storm Kills 9, Leaves Swaths of East Coast Powerless

More than a dozen utility companies reported that hundreds of thousands of their customers were affected by the powerful storm

Published 4 hours ago

    Stephen Beyer

    Hundreds of thousands of Americans were without power Sunday and at least nine deaths were said to be related to a nor'easter that thrashed the East Coast with heavy winds, rain and snow on Friday, NBC News reported.

    Many of the deaths were due to falling trees, officials said. Police in Andover Township, New Jersey, said that a 41-year-old man was killed when he came into contact with downed power lines on Friday evening.

    The heavy winds and downed trees also led to the deaths of eight people in Virginia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, authorities said.

    More than a dozen utility companies reported that hundreds of thousands of their customers were affected by the powerful storm.


