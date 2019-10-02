File photo -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance makes a statement before the sentencing of James Jackson in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

The Justice Department is joining President Donald Trump in his legal battle to block the release of his tax returns to state prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is seeking eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization over hush money payments made to two women who have alleged affairs with Trump before he became president, NBC News reported.

The president’s lawyers filed a lawsuit in federal court late last month seeking to block the subpoena.