Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Spotted in Connecticut

A spotted lanternfly, a species that is causing nightmares in parts of Pennsylvania, has been found in Connecticut. A single living adult spotted lanternfly was found in Southbury, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

About the Spotted Lanternfly

The invasive sap-feeding bugs, called Lycorma delicatula. are native to China, India and Vietnam, but were discovered in Berks County, Philadelphia in 2014.

NBC Philadelphia reports that the spotted lanternfly sucks the sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them. It rains its clear, sticky, sugary waste -- called "honeydew" -- onto pools and decks, driving exasperated homeowners indoors when they're not too busy killing the flies.

No other spotted lanternflies were found during a survey of the immediate area, but a live insect strongly suggests others might be present within easy transport from somewhere in the region,” a news release from CAES says.

They have planned additional surveys in the area.

Threat Spotted Lanternflies Pose

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station warns that the spotted lanternfly has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, hops and a number of tree species, including maple.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station says that early detection is important to protect local businesses and agriculture.

Report Sightings of Spotted Lanternflies

They are urging anyone to report potential sightings to ReportSLF@ct.gov and to submit a photo if possible.

Learn more here about the spotted lanternfly here.