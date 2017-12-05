Disappearing Arctic Ice Could Worsen California Droughts: Study - NBC Southern California
BREAKING: 
Santa Paula Fire Grows to 31K+ Acres
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Disappearing Arctic Ice Could Worsen California Droughts: Study

It ties together an early proposed link between Arctic climate and California drought with the conventional wisdom from the time, which instead connected the state's prolonged dry spells to atmospheric changes in the subtropics

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Then and Now: Dramatic Photos of California's Drought and Recovery

    [NATL-LA-GALLERY UPDATED 11/28] Then and Now: Dramatic Photos of California's Drought and Recovery
    Getty

    The rapid melting of Arctic sea ice has already been linked to warmer ocean temperatures and higher sea levels, and new research shows it could reduce rainfall in California, worsening future droughts in the state, NBC News reported.

    By the middle of the century, California's 20-year median for rainfall is projected to drop by 10 to 15 percent due to the loss of ice in the Arctic and warming temperatures there, according to a study released Tuesday by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

    It ties together an early proposed link between Arctic climate and California drought with the conventional wisdom from the time, which instead connected the state's prolonged dry spells to atmospheric changes in the subtropics.

    The computer simulation behind the study didn't judge whether the Arctic had a role in the recent drought, which was California's worst on record.

    NASA Flies Planes Over Arctic to Assess Ice LevelsNASA Flies Planes Over Arctic to Assess Ice Levels

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices