Boys & Girls Club Long Beach members received the celebrity treatment with concessions and more during an advance IMAX screening of 'Black Panther' on Feb. 15, 2018 in Long Beach, California. Disney's $1 million donation will benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

Following the record-breaking success of Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther," Disney announced Monday it had donated $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to put toward the expansion of its youth science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, CNBC reported.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement that it was "thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”

BGCA will use the grant to further develop its existing national STEM curriculum, and also establish new STEM Centers of Innovation in a dozen communities, including Baltimore, Chicago, New York City, Hartford, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.