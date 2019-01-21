Doctor Resigns, Another Suspended at Facility Where Woman in Vegetative State Gave Birth

This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. The revelation that a Phoenix woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth has prompted Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons to resign, putting a spotlight on the safety of long-term care settings for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

One doctor was suspended and another resigned from a long-term care facility in Arizona after a woman in a vegetative state gave birth there last month, the facility said Monday.

The unidentified physicians were responsible for the woman’s care, Hacienda HealthCare said in a brief statement reported by NBC News.

The company’s former CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned on Jan. 7, with its board of directors saying it would “accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”

The woman, 29, and a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, has been at the privately-owned facility for roughly a decade. She almost drowned when younger and is non-verbal and incapable of moving on her own. The woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29.