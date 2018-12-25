In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump meets retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Peck and his wife Jessica as Trump visits with wounded service members and their families during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Trump this year became the first president to not visit with troops at Christmastime since 2002.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first president since 2002 who didn't visit military personnel at Christmastime, NBC News reported.

He took part in a long-running practice of presidents who called troops stationed around the country and the world on Christmas Day, but broke from a recent tradition of actually visiting troops and wounded warriors. He did so in 2017, when he visited wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 21.

Based on a check of NBC logs, President Barack Obama visited troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, every Christmas he was in office, from 2009 to 2016. President George W. Bush visited wounded warriors at Walter Reed from 2003 to 2008, according to a check of news releases.