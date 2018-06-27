East Pittsburgh Officer Faces Criminal Homicide Charge in Shooting Death of Antwon Rose - NBC Southern California
East Pittsburgh Officer Faces Criminal Homicide Charge in Shooting Death of Antwon Rose

Michael Rosfeld is accused of killing Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh on June 19, 2018.

By Dan Stamm and Wire Reports

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    East Pittsburg Officer Michael Rosfled, pictured, faces a criminal homicide charge.

    More than a week after an unarmed black teenager was shot and killed in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the police officer who pulled the trigger was arrested and faces a criminal homicide charge.

    Michael Rosfeld was arraigned on a criminal homicide charge in Allegheny County Wednesday morning. He was released after posting bond, according to court records.

    Rosfeld, who is white, is accused of killing Antwon Rose Jr. after the 17-year-old fled a traffic stop on June 19. Facebook video captured the moments of the deadly incident.

    Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times.

    Demonstrators demanding action have taken to the streets in the days since the teen's killing.

    It wasn't known Wednesday if Rosfeld, a 30-year-old Penn Hills resident, has retained an attorney. The district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

    The District Attorney's Office is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. 

    Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

