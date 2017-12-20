Couple Has Baby From Embryo Frozen 24 Years Ago

A baby conceived in 1992 has finally been born a generation later, NBC News reported.

Emma Gibson was frozen as an embryo and donated to a faith-based clinic in Knoxville that specializes in embryo donation and adoption, according to doctors and the parents of the girl born Nov. 25.

"I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago," said her dad, Benjamin Gibson, in a statement.

While there are no official, public databases on the ages of embryos that are transferred into the womb, experts told NBC News it's certainly possible she's the oldest embryo to result in a live birth.