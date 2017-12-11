Blast Near Busy NYC Bus Terminal Hurts Suspect: Sources

A man detonated some sort of improvised explosive device in an underground passageway near Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan as Monday's peak morning commute got underway, prompting mass evacuations but appearing to seriously injure no one but himself, according to city officials and sources familiar with the investigation.

Two law enforcement officials say the suspect is of Bangladeshi descent and has a Brooklyn address; sources say they're looking into whether there is any possible ISIS connection to the blast, which happened in a tunnel between the Times Square subway station and Port Authority around 7:15 a.m.



Explosion Reported Near Major NYC Transit Hub

Law enforcement sources say only one person was believed to have been involved and that man is in custody. At least one source close to the investigation says preliminary information indicates the man had wires and some kind of improvised device on his body; others described a pipe bomb.

A law enforcement source says Port Authority officers took down the suspect, cuffed him and brought him to a hospital with a serious stomach laceration. Two other people suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Witnesses said it smelled as if a firecracker had gone off after the blast. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has responded, Mayor de Blasio has been briefed, as have Gov. Cuomo and President Trump.

Subways were avoiding the area and Port Authority was shut down as authorities investigated. Also, 14th, 23rd, 34th and 42nd streets were closed river to river and all Port Authority buses were being diverted to New Jersey. Get more information on traffic changes here.

Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton, speaking on MSNBC, said he had been told the suspect was a Bangladeshi man in his mid 20s who was wearing a device and indicated he was detonating it in the name of ISIS. Bratton's information, which he said came from NYPD sources, could not immediately be confirmed.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation’s largest bus terminal and also the world’s busiest, according to the agency. It serves about 230,000 passenger trips every weekday and about 600 bus movements during the peak rush hour.