Knife-Wielding Fake Ride-Share Driver Sexually Assaults Woman, Police Say

A man pretending to be a ride-share driver held a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her near the University of Delaware, police said.

The man picked up the 21-year-old victim in the area of South Chapel Street and Delaware Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday before brandishing a knife and sexually assaulting her, Newark Police Department Lt. Andrew Rubin said.

The man was described as having a medium build, short hair and spoke in broken English, Rubin said. Police said he is about 40 years old. He was driving a four-door, silver GMC pickup with a toolbox in the bed.

It was unclear if the victim is a student at the nearby university, but the University of Delaware Police advised students to remain vigilant and said they can also download its LiveSafe app, which allows people to connect with the department directly.

Students who experience sexual misconduct can also contact the UDP's Sexual Offense Support program 24/7 by calling 302-831-1001 and pressing 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD detective D. Bystricky by phone at 302-366-7100, ext. 3136 or by email at dbystricky@newark.de.us.