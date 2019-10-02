Multiple Injuries Reported After Vintage WWII-era Plane Crash, Fire at Bradley International Airport - NBC Southern California
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Multiple Injuries Reported After Vintage WWII-era Plane Crash, Fire at Bradley International Airport

At least three people have been taken to Hartford Hospital and flights are being diverted to Rhode Island

By Cailyn Blonstein

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    LIVE A2

    Rescues are underway and there is a fire at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

    State police said troopers and firefighters responded to the airport in Windsor Locks for the crash around 10 a.m.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said a vintage B17 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land.  Officials tell us the plane slid off the runway during landing.

    The plane involved is a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft, according to the airport. It's unclear how many people were on board the plane.

    The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and is not flown by the military, the FAA added.

    Rescues are currently underway and there is an active fire at the airport, the airport added.  At least three patients were taken to Hartford Hospital, including one via Lifestar and two by ambulance.

    Bradley International Airport is currently closed and officials said they expect it to remain closed until at least 1 p.m.  Traffic is being diverted to TF Green Airport in Rhode Island.

    This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

