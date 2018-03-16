Firms Behind FIU Bridge Collapse Have History of Violations

NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports on the development of the FIU bridge that collapsed on Thursday, killing at least four people.

The companies behind a pedestrian bridge that collapsed near Florida International University have faced questions about their past work, and one is accused of substandard work in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

Munilla Construction Management, a Miami-based construction management firm, won the $14.2 million contract to build a pedestrian walkway that would connect the FIU campus to the city of Sweetwater. The partially build 175-foot, 950-ton section of the bridge had been assembled by the side of the highway and moved into place Saturday to great fanfare. It collapsed just five days later, trapping cars underneath and leaving at least seven people dead.

MCM said on Twitter that it is "a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist. We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way."

The company has a long history of working on large-scale government contracts in Florida and across the U.S., and it has been a profilic donor to local and federal politicians, according to the Miami Herald. It has also some safety issues.

A review of Occupational Safety and Health Administration records shows that MCM has been cited for 11 safety violations, three of them "serious," between 2014 to 2017, according to the federal agency. The fines totaling more than $50,000 arose from complaints about unsafe trenches, cement dust and other problems at its Florida work sites.

And just last week, a Transportation Security Administration employee filed a lawsuit accusing the company of "shoddy work" after an MCM-built makeshift bridge at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport collapsed under his weight. Jose Perez said in court documents he suffered significant injuries in the October 2016 incident.

The lawsuit alleges that MCM "failed to utilize reasonable care in the design, planning, inspection and maintenance" of the make-shift bridge, adding it employed "incompetent, inexperienced, unskilled, or careless employees." The bridge was inside a construction site not accessible to the general public. An email request for comment was not immediately returned.

MCM was awarded the $128 million expansion of Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale airport in October 2015. A month later, the company announced in a news release it had secured the FIU pedestrian bridge project in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers, a Tallahassee firm that designed the structure.

After Thursday’s deadly collapse FIGG said in a statement, "In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before."

But FIGG was fined in 2012 after a 90-ton section of a bridge it was building in Virginia crashed onto railroad tracks below, injuring four workers. A citation from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry said FIGG did not properly inspect a girder and had not obtained written consent from its manufacturer before modifying it, according to The Virginian-Pilot. The newspaper reported the state fined FIGG $28,000.

6 Killed After Bridge Collapses in Miami

A 950-ton pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed Thursday, killing six people and injuring others. (Published 5 hours ago)

The firm is behind two iconic Florida landmarks: the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay and the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.

When the aging Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis collapsed in 2007, killing 13 people and injuring 145, FIGG was chosen to design the replacement. The original structure was designed by Sverdrup & Parcel in the 1960s.

Additionally, NASA contracted FIGG to repair an unspecified number of bridges at both the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in September 2011, the Miami Herald reported.

The pedestrian bridge at FIU was the first joint venture for MCM and FIGG. The $14.2 million project was supposed to be a hallmark of the faster, cheaper and less risky method of bridge-building promoted by the university. Slated to open in 2019, it would have provided safe passage over a canal and six lanes of traffic, and created a showpiece architectural feature connecting the FIU campus and the community of Sweetwater, where many students live.

As state and federal investigators worked to determine why the span collapsed, authorities said Friday that cables supporting the bridge under construction were being tightened following a “stress test” when it collapsed.

"This is a tragedy that we don't want to re-occur anywhere in the United States," said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police. "We just want to find out what caused this collapse to occur and people to die."

Miami Bridge Collapse as Seen on Social Media

Some of the earliest images of the scene of a deadly bridge collapse in Miami were those posted on social media by witnesses (Published Thursday, March 15, 2018)

The Associated Press contributed to this article.