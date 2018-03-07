DeVos Visiting on Fla. School's 1st Full Day Since Shooting

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School will return for their first full day of school on Wednesday. NBC 6 Reporter Julia Bagg explains.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will have their first full day of school on Wednesday since the deadly shooting on Valentine's Day.

The students returned to the Parkland school last week but have been attending classes on a shortened, modified schedule.

The purpose of the modified schedule was to help transition the students back into the classroom and to help them heal following the tragedy that left 17 of their peers and school staff members dead.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos will visit the school Wednesday, joining the students and staff on their first full day back. She is expected to speak with students, teachers and staff on campus.

Last week, the Department of Education awarded a $1 million relief grant to the Broward County School District.



