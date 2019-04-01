Flight Delays Reported as Computer Outage Hits Airlines

Flights were experiencing delays across the country Monday morning as several airlines dealt with a computer issue.
"Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning," the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter, tagging United, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta airlines. "Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates."
Many of the airlines were telling passengers who had complained on Twitter that they were dealing with a technical issue. American Airlines identified AeroData, which provides airlines with flight software, as the culprit.
"AeroData is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers. They're working on a fix as quickly as they can," American Airlines replied to one person Monday morning.
Delta said before 7 a.m. ET that it was "experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running."
Southwest told a Twitter user that tech issues were "affecting our flights system wide."
Southwest later issued a statement that its ground stop was lifted just after 7 a.m. ET, after about 40 minutes. It said that "an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning" and noted that passengers should anticipate residual flight delays.
About a quarter of flights at airports in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., were delayed, according FlightAware's MiseryMap. A significant portion of flights in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Miami were also delayed. It wasn't immediately clear how many delays were due to the outage.