Florida Man With Tattooed Face Arrested in 2001 Murder

Randy Petersilge, 51, is facing a first-degree homicide charge in the November 2001 murder of 41-year-old Simon Clark, New Port Richey Police said Monday.

A Florida man with distinctive facial tattoos is facing a murder charge in the 2001 killing of another man, authorities said.

Clark died as a result of blunt force trauma, but there were no arrests made in the initial investigation, police said. Petersilge was later developed as a possible suspect, police said.

In 2017, detectives reopened the case, and in January 2018, a grand jury indicted Petersilge. He had been incarcerated in a federal prison at the time, but when he was released from the prison this past Friday, he was placed under arrest for Clark's murder, authorities said.

Petersilge was awaiting transport to the Pasco County Jail to face the murder charge. Attorney information wasn't available.