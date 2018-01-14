Fla. Mom Mistakenly Killed in Murder-for-Hire Love Triangle

The group allegedly killed the wrong woman after being hired by a seperate woman who wanted those involved with the same man she was dating killed.

Two suspects allegedly robbed and killed a Florida mother, officials from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told WESH News.

Janice Zengotita-Torres, 42, was leaving a Ross store in Florida on Monday when two men approached her and killed her in what officials said appeared to be a "murder-for-hire" case.



The two suspects charged with robbing and killing Zengotita-Torres were hired by a woman named Ishnar Lopez Ramos, who allegedly wanted to murder a woman who "was in a relationship with a man that the suspect, Ishnar, loved," Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a news conference Friday.

Zengotita-Torres was not that woman. The sheriff’s office said the "murder-for-hire" case became a case of "mistaken identity."

Lopez-Ramos, 35, is accused of hiring Alexis Ramos-Rivera, 23, and his girlfriend Glorianmarie Quinones-Montes, 22, to murder the woman, NBC News reported.



Investigators said the suspects continued to rob and kill Zengotita-Torres even after they realized she was the wrong target.

Osceola sheriff's office spokesperson Jacob Ruiz told NBC News that Zengotita-Torres and the intended victim both work at a Ross Dress for Less store from where the suspects followed Zengotita-Torres home.



Zengotita-Torres went missing on Jan. 8. Authorities found her body on Ormond Beach days later, miles away from her home.

"This woman lost her life for no reason. This mother, this wife, this daughter, for no reason at all,” Sheriff Russell Gibson told WESH.

Lopez-Ramos is facing a first-degree murder charge. Quinnones-Montes is facing a premeditated murder charge, and Ramos-Rivera is looking at a first degree murder charge as well, authorities said.