The former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside a campus fraternity party is now appealing his sentence.



In the 172-page appeal filed Friday in Mill Valley, California, Brock Turner's legal team said the initial trial was "a detailed and lengthy set of lies," and ask for a new trial. Turner's team is also looking to overturn the convictions against him, which mandates he register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case gained national attention when Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail. It was recommended Turner receive a six-year sentence.

Turner was convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault. At the time of his case, he was a decorated swimmer at Stanford.

"What we are saying that what happened is not a crime," said John Tompkins, Turner's legal adviser. "It happened, but it was not anywhere close to a crime."

Tompkins said the facts of the case do not reflect the verdict, which is why they are appealing.

In the appeal, Turner's legal team claims they were at a disadvantage on three fronts: The jury did not get a lot of evidence that represented Turner's character; The jury was not allowed to consider a lesser offense; The jury was subjected to "extensive 'behind-the-dumpster' propaganda."

Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, who is on a committee to recall the judge sentenced Turner, said it's common for people to appeal.

But in Turner's case, she thinks this is just a wasted attempt to retry the evidence.

"The jury considered Mr. Turner's victim-blaming arguments and decisively rejected them," Dauber said. "The jury rejected those facts. It's not appropriate for the court of appeals to step in and retry those facts."

Turner was released after serving three months in a county jail.