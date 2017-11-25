George H.W. Bush Becomes Longest-Living US President

A new distinction for the country's 41st President: George H.W. Bush has become the longest-living President in the country's history.

Bush 41 is 93 years, 166 days old on Saturday, surpassing the 38th President, Gerald Ford who lived to 93 years, 165 days until his death in 2006.

Bush has had several health complications in recent years, requiring hospitalizations in Houston and in Maine. He now relies on a motorized scooter to get around.

The former president appeared in October with the other living U.S. Presidents for a concert benefiting those affected by the natural disasters like Hurricane Irma in Texas and Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Two other Presidents have reached the 93 year mark—Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. Reagan died in 2004. In 2016, Carter announced he had skin cancer.

After Bush 41 and Carter, the next living President to make the list is current U.S. President Donald Trump who is 71 years old. The 43rd President, George W. Bush, comes in right behind Trump, separated by just 22 days. Bill Clinton is 66 days younger than Trump.





The interesting statistic in presidential history was first noticed by a political blogger in high school.

