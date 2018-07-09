Grandpa Mistakenly Records His Own Reaction Instead of Wedding Proposal - NBC Southern California
Grandpa Mistakenly Records His Own Reaction Instead of Wedding Proposal

Despite his former position as a Navy photographer, Grandpa couldn't figure out how to exit selfie mode.

    A man in Albuquerque, New Mexico is going viral after mistakenly recording himself during a picturesque proposal.

    John Hart met the soon-to-be engaged couple while riding the Sandia Peak Tramway, NBC affiliate KOB reported

    "He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow, hey this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," Hart said.

    When the groom decided to pop the question, Hart used a cell phone to capture the moment.

    But instead of recording the actual couple, he accidentally recorded his own reaction.

    The best part: Hart used to be a photographer in the Navy.

    Read more from KOB

