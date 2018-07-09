A grandfather in Albuquerque, New Mexico accidentally records himself while he was supposed to be recording a wedding proposal. Joy Wang reports.

A man in Albuquerque, New Mexico is going viral after mistakenly recording himself during a picturesque proposal.

John Hart met the soon-to-be engaged couple while riding the Sandia Peak Tramway, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

"He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow, hey this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," Hart said.

When the groom decided to pop the question, Hart used a cell phone to capture the moment.

But instead of recording the actual couple, he accidentally recorded his own reaction.

The best part: Hart used to be a photographer in the Navy.

