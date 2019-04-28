Guantanamo's Top Commander Fired Over 'Loss of Confidence' in Leadership - NBC Southern California
Guantanamo's Top Commander Fired Over 'Loss of Confidence' in Leadership

The Southern Command said Sunday that Ring's departure "will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided" to its detainees

Published 16 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, Joint Task Force Guantanamo Commander, pauses while speaking during a roundtable discussion with the media, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.

    Guantanamo Bay detention center's top commander was fired “over a loss of confidence” in his leadership, officials said and NBC News reported Sunday. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Ring was relieved of duty and will be replaced by Adm. Craig Faller, the U.S. Southern Command said in a statement.

    Command spokeswoman Amanda Azubuike said the firing occurred after an investigation that began in March.

    Hundreds of alleged terrorists have been held at Guantanamo since it opened in 2002, though no new detainees have arrived since 2008. In November, NBC News reported that 40 still remained, including a 71-year-old.

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey was designated acting commander of the center, the command said in the statement.

    Ring became commander of Guantanamo last April. In an interview last year with NBC News, he described parts of the detention camp as “falling into the ground and deteriorating rapidly.”

