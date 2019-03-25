Alpha Guardian is recalling this model of gun safe due to problems with its locking mechanism.

A gun safe sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide in November and December is being recalled due to an issue with the safe's locking mechanism, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The recall is for the Stack-On Sentinel model safe made by Alpha Guardian, according to the CPSC.

Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening without the use of a key or combination, which would mean someone could access the guns stored inside without authorization, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for information on receiving a replacement safe or a full refund.

AG Barr Says Mueller Probe Found No Russia Conspiracy

House Democrats are calling for the release of the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller, after a four-page summary from Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr say Mueller's team found no evidence of conspiracy between Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election season. (Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

Click here for information on the recall.