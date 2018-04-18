Police Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Death of H.R. McMaster's Dad

Philadelphia police are investigating the "suspicious" death of the father of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's father. Officials say Herbert McMaster died last week at the Cathedral Village home in Roxborough. Sources say he fell but was not treated or monitored.

Herbert McMaster died Friday at the Cathedral Village home on the 600 block of Cathedral Road in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. He was 84.

Law enforcement sources told NBC10 McMaster's death is being investigated as suspicious due to allegations of neglect and dereliction of duty.

According to the sources, McMaster fell and hit his head and was placed in a recliner but was not treated or monitored. He later died from blunt impact to the head and his death was ruled accidental by the Medical Examiner.

Investigators are currently looking into whether workers at the home falsified paperwork and gave the McMaster family misleading information, according to sources.

Philadelphia Police, the Attorney General's Office, District Attorney's Office and the Health Department are all investigating.



NBC10 reached out to Cathedral Village for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

