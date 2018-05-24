A grand jury in New York has been convened and witnesses are being called in connection with sex abuse allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, sources say. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018)

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in Friday on sex-abuse related charges in New York City, a source familiar with the case told News 4.

The revelation comes a day after sources said that a state grand jury convened to hear evidence in connection with sex abuse allegations against the famed producer.

The charges that Weinstein will turn himself in on stem from that state case involving allegations of sexual abuse and the charges are expected to be brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The NYPD for months has been calling for Weinstein's arrest, saying they had enough evidence to charge him in the alleged sexual abuse of Paz de la Huerta and Lucia Evans. An attorney for both women did not immediately return calls.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, meanwhile, had demurred, saying it wanted to present a case it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Weinstein's attorneys have said he denies any claim of non-consensual sex.

At least 75 women have come forward in the media to detail accounts of assault, harassment and inappropriate conduct by Weinstein. It's not clear how many have gone to police.