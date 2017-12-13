New Yorkers are sending packages of love to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. and the United States Postal Service is doing everything it can to make sure they get there. Erica Byfield reports.

Puerto Rico is slowly rebuilding from the destruction Hurricane Maria brought in September. A map created by Google shows organizations and campaigns in need of funds to continue aiding the families, farmers and even pets trying to survive on the island.

Here are a few of them:

The Boricua Organization of Ecological Agriculture

The nonprofit, grassroots organization helps support farming in Puerto Rico. The 28-year-old social justice movement is made up of farmers, educators and activists building sustainable agriculture platforms to make food accessible to rural and urban communities. The organization is asking for donations through its PayPal at organizacion.boricicua@gmail.com.

World Center Kitchen

This organization, which has helped deliver food to victims affected by hurricanes in the past, used #ChefsforPuertoRico to encourage chefs to step out of their kitchens and into the streets to help victims of Hurricane Maria. The organization has served three million meals across 78 municipalities in 20 kitchens. All donations are being accepted through its PayPal.

Puerto Rico Science

The organization aims to unite “science” and “collaboration” with the help of scientists, educators and students to reconstruct Puerto Rico. The program educates the younger generation about renewable energy, environment sustainability, clean and portable water, and ecosystem issues. The idea is that by educating children on these issues, they will help to rebuild a stronger and resilient Puerto Rico in the long term. The organization is asking for $15,000 in donations for the collaboration project.

Light and Hope for Puerto Rico: A Citizen Campaign

The C+Feel=Hope campaign was created to find a solution for the power outage Puerto Rico is still suffering. The campaign provides solar powered lights, mobile phone chargers and hand powered washers for families in need. The campaign is partnered with Solar Sister, Omnivoltaic, Schneider Electric, MPOWERD and Celancut. The campaign has a goal of raising $100,000.

Rock Steady for Life

Organized by Richard ‘Crazy Legs’ from the 80’s group, Rock Steady Crew with Red Bull, Waves for Water and several Puerto Rican artists, the partnership supports water filtration and purification systems. Its Go Fund Me has a goal of $125,000 and it updates on the page how the money is being used. The funds will also support the Boys and Girls Club of Isabela, an organization that is providing shelter, food, and necessities to people in need.

Feminist Solidarity Hurricane Relief Fund

The feminist organization is raising funds for a distribution center for resources and necessities for women, the LGBTQ community and other people in need. The organization is trying to raise $30,000 for its efforts.

The SATO Project

If you’re dog lover you can support the SATO project; an organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs from the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico. Since Hurricane Maria, the organization has helped to evacuate over 300 dogs to safety and to reunite them their owners or find them new families. To help support a furry friend, consider donating to The Sato Project.