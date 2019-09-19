Hezbollah Scout Scoped Out Attack Targets in NYC, Boston, DC: Feds

Prosecutors unveiled charges Thursday against the man, who has been in custody since July. (Published 2 hours ago)

A scout for the militant group Hezbollah was looking at locations for attacks in New York, Boston and Washington and sending target information back to leadership in Lebanon, federal prosecutors said.

They unveiled charges in Manhattan on Thursday against Alexei Saab of Morristown, New Jersey, who has been in custody since July. The government alleges that Saab has been a Hezbollah member since 1996 and has extensive firearms and bomb-making training.

Among Saab's dozens of alleged New York City targets, prosecutors said, were the George Washington Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Herald Square and the local airports and tunnels.

He also surveiled targets in Boston and Washington, including Fenway Park and the Washington Monument.

Saab, 42 and a naturalized U.S. citizen since 2008, faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as a variety of conspiracy and other charges.

A 33-page complaint, sealed since July 8, includes a variety of photos of sensitive locations taken by Saab around the country, which prosecutors allege were gathered for the benefit of the Islamic Jihad Organization, or IJO, Hezbollah's external terrorism arm.

"In particular, (Saab) focused on the structural weaknesses of locations he surveilled in order to determine how a future attack could cause the most destruction," the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Though the complaint was just unveiled Thursday, law enforcement executed search warrants on Saab's email accounts in April 2018 and began interviewing him as far back as March 2019.